Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for help solving 1-year-old Harnett County murder

Daniel Williams was found shot and killed in Harnett County in May of 2023.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 29-year-old Damiel Williams.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Thursday saying a $25,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Williams' murder.

On May 7, 2023, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Sandefer Road in Bunnlevel. When deputies arrived they found Williams dead in the driver's seat from a gunshot wound.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-9111 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.