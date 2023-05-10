Harnett County deputies investigate after 2 drivers shot just a day apart

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were shot while they were driving in separate incidents.

The first shooting happened early Sunday on Sandefer Road in Bunnlevel.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that 22-year-old Daniel Andre Williams, of Bunnlevel, died as a result of his injuries.

Then on Monday about 9:35 a.m., the Harnett County 911 Center got a call about shots fired near NC 217 and Bunnlevel-Erwin Road in Erwin.

EMS responders found 30-year-old Xavier Jackson, 30, of Bunnlevel, with multiple gunshot wounds on River Run Court in Erwin.

Investigators said Jackson was driving on Bunnlevel-Erwin Road and waiting to make a turn onto NC 217 when someone in a vehicle fired multiple rounds into Jackson's truck.

Jackson was taken to a hospital and later airlifted to a trauma center.

Deputies found multiple shell casings and projectiles in the roadway.

The investigation in both cases is ongoing. The sheriff's office did not immediately say whether the shootings are connected.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about these shootings please call the anonymous tip line at (910) 893-0300 or go to www.p3tips.com