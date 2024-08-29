People head to Sandhills' lakes as temperatures soar

Some people at Fayetteville's Lake Rim Boating and Fishing area say it's their first choice for cooling off on a hot day because there's low foot traffic.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- As another heatwave rolls through the area, people are going out to the area's lakes to cool off.

"This is one of my favorite places to come. I like the peace and quiet down here and I like the scenery," said Xavier Poindexter.

One of the things people do here to relax is to feed the birds. One woman, Marion Raines, tells ABC11 she comes here once a week to give them bread.

"I usually come to feed the ducks but for some odd reason, I guess the geese are getting fat so they can go back to Canada."

Families have a few options for activities though, if feeding birds isn't their thing. Some come to fish.

"I love to fish but I never went to get another license so someday, that's on my bucket list to get my fishing license and come out and fish again," Poindexter.

Further along Raeford Road are the Lake Rim Pool and the park with a nature trail. Raines says she'll stay at home in the air conditioning to manage the rest of the heatwave.

However, one mom enjoying the water says she'll probably come back. Dominique Figueroa listed several things she likes about the lake.

"Just the atmosphere and the environment, and also history with family--picnics and feeding the ducks."

Cumberland County has opened up its cooling stations for anyone in need of air conditioning.