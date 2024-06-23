NWS issues heat advisory for several areas across central NC

NWS issued a heat advisory for the Triangle and much of central NC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a heat advisory Sunday for several areas across eastern portions of central North Carolina.

This includes Wake, Durham, Orange, and Cumberland counties.

According to NWS, high temperatures in the shade are expected to reach the mid and upper 90s on Sunday. The heat index could reach up to 104 degrees.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other counties that fall under this category are Granville, Vance, Warren, Halifax, Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Chatham, Johnston, Wilson, Moore, Lee, Harnett, Wayne, Richmond, Scotland, Hoke and Sampson.

How to stay cool

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses.

People are recommended to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, those who work outdoors should schedule frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.