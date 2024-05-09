WATCH LIVE

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for help solving 1-year-old Harnett County murder

Friday, May 10, 2024 1:11AM
Daniel Williams was found shot and killed in Harnett County in May of 2023.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 22-year-old Daniel Williams.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement on Thursday saying a $25,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Williams' murder.

On May 7, 2023, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Sandefer Road in Bunnlevel. When deputies arrived they found Williams dead in the driver's seat from a gunshot wound.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-9111 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

