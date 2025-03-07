Daylight saving time begins soon. Here are some tips to cope with time change

Everyone is losing one hour of sleep this weekend due to daylight saving time.

Some health experts say that daylight saving time disrupts the body's natural day-to-night rhythms.

According to the American Health Association, a new study of hospital admissions across Michigan revealed there was a 24% increase in heart attacks the Monday following the switch to daylight saving time.

The shift in time has also been associated with strokes, abnormal heart rhythms, sleep disruption, mood disturbances and even suicide, according to a position statement published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

It'll be a shock to your body systems, said Dr. Mary Ellen Wells, who is the director of the Neurodiagnostics and the Sleep Science program for the UNC School of Medicine.

However, she says healthy eating, exercise and routine will help.

"Keep a routine, a solid routine," Dr. Wells said. "We are getting up and going to bed around the same at night and in the morning. Keep that routine even on the weekend...Consistency is very helpful with keeping our bodies circadian rhythm in line."

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Darien Sutton recommended that ahead of changing the clock, people alter their bedtime gradually to accommodate the change.

Sutton said it's also OK to take naps if you feel fatigued, but try to limit the nap to 30 minutes and take it before 3 p.m.

Will daylight saving time end in the U.S.?

In 2022, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a measure, the Sunshine Protection Act, which would have made daylight saving time permanent across the country. However, the legislation was never brought to a vote in the House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump has also called for the end of daylight saving time and make standard time year-round.

"The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn't!" Trump wrote in a Dec. 13 social media post. "Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation