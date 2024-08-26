1 killed in fiery crash on NC-55 in Cary, another person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another is dealing with life-threatening injuries from a crash on North Carolina Highway 55.

According to Cary police officers, the crash happened after 1 p.m. on NC 55 west between Mahal Avenue and the entrance ramp to 540.

Two SUVs both caught fire and one driver died at the scene. The second driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road is expected to be closed until rush hour traffic starts this afternoon.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released, neither has a cause of the crash.

