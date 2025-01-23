2 found dead in house fire in Hoke County, sheriff confirms

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire after two people were found dead inside.

According to the sheriff's office, fire crews and deputies were dispatched around 3:07 a.m. Thursday to a house in the 300 block of Manning Drive. The call indicated there was 'potential life hazards.'

The house was completely on fire when they arrived and no one who lived in the house could be immediately located. The Fire Marshal's Office and the State Bureau of Investigations were called to assist.

The HCSO says two people were found dead in the burned house. Family members of the two people have been notified.

The two killed in the fire have been identified as Mary Hussey, 91, and Anna Crew, 71.

The sheriff's office says there are no signs of foul play at this time.

The fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact Lt. Sullivan at: 910-875-5111.