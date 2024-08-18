For the second time in 3 months, a high-speed chase ends in deadly crash at Spring Lake intersection

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase ended with a deadly crash in Cumberland County just before midnight Saturday.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Bragg Boulevard and McKenzie Road.

Investigators said the suspect North Carolina State Highway Patrol was chasing was traveling more than 100 miles per hour at times. That person was driving on NC-87 out of Harnett County, initially.

ABC11 is still working to uncover details about the crash, but it is clear that after hitting another car near the intersection, the suspect's car careened off the road and slammed into a utility pole. The car then caught fire.

The suspect and the driver of the other car involved in the crash had to be rushed to the hospital. A third person died in the crash, but authorities have not released any details about that person.

This deadly high-speed crash happened in the same spot as another police chase just three months ago. In that crash, NC State Highway Patrol officers began chasing a suspect from Harnett County on NC-87 too.