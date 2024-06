Death investigation shuts down NC 147 Northbound at Swift Avenue, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. -- NC 147 Northbound at Swift Avenue is shut down because of a death investigation, according to the Durham Police Department.

Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a crisis call on NC-147 Northbound at Swift Avenue. They found a dead man.

According to DPD, the cause of death has not been determined yet.

Police said more information will be released later.