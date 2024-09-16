WATCH LIVE

Man charged months after Hope Mills shooting that left 20-year-old dead

Monday, September 16, 2024 9:26PM
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it had made an arrest in a homicide case from June.

Malik Lamont Jenkins-Leavell, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 shooting death of 21-year-old Lamarvion Tremayne Leviticus McKinnon, 21, of Fayetteville.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours in the 3100 block of Deaver Circle in Hope Mills.

Jenkins-Leavell was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and was held without bond.

He was set to make a first court appearance Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5503.

