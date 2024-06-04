1 dead after Hope Mills shooting near car wash, sheriff says

HOPE MILLS, (WTVD) -- One man is dead after a shooting in Hope Mills Tuesday morning, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Right before 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3100 block of Deaver Circle for reported shots fired. This is near a USA Car Wash.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found an unresponsive dead man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been revealed.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.