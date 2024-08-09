Thousands still without power in central NC; Debby moves toward northeast

Debby, which entered North Carolina as a tropical storm Thursday, is continuing in its path toward the north.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Thousands across central NC are still without power Friday morning after Debby made its way through the state.

For instance, according to the Duke Energy outage map, about 1,000 customers are without power in an area west of Chapel Hill in Orange County. Nearly 7,000 customers are without power in the Mebane area as of 5 a.m.

Hours ago, power returned in a community near Hope Valley Farms. This is about three miles from a shopping plaza, where people from the community say they had to wait at least six hours as heavy rain poured across Durham County Thursday.

ABC11 is tracking these outages across the Triangle and other counties. We reached out to Duke Energy about where crews are working to restore power.

Debby, which entered North Carolina as a tropical storm, weakened into a tropical depression and is continuing in its path toward the north.

