FBI warns property thefts up 500%, several attempted cases reported in NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A warning from authorities about property theft scams as they say property theft scams are up now 500% over the last few years.

Your home and property are typically your biggest asset, which makes it a big target for scammers. The FBI warned about property theft scams and how they can start when someone pretends to be the property owner. Jim Dennehy a Special Agent with the FBI says, "The bad actor might send out unsolicited emails to unsuspecting relators.

They want a cash deal within weeks. They've sold the land that doesn't even belong to them. Experts say property theft scams happen in many complex ways, including scammers faking documents as if they're the real owners. They can reach out to real estate agents to list the property. If the property is sold, a deed is transferred, and the original owners are out of luck having to take the case to court to win their property back. Dennehy says the FBI is alerting realtors and title companies about the property scams too.

Raleigh homeowner Craig Adams recently learned a stranger got this warranty deed to his $4M North Raleigh home.

Adams says, "Found out that she had filed a false warranty claim date against this house and basically tried to steal this home." After our investigation, Dawn Mangum is now behind bars charged with attempting to obtain property under false pretense. Mangum told ABC11 she filed this paperwork with the Wake County Register of Deeds office because she thought Adams's home was in foreclosure, and she believes by law you can claim an abandoned property. Once she learned the property was not in foreclosure, she said she stopped all paperwork.

The case is now in criminal. Adams said he knows he still owns his home and the deed Mangum filed on his home will not show up on a title search if he sells his property. Still, he has filed a civil lawsuit against Mangum. He said the only way to undo Mangum's warranty deed is for a judge to hear the case and rule it's fraudulent. "What happens to the people that don't find out their houses had a false claim, warranty, deed, and then the person gets a tax statement and then they end up in their house," Adams added.

As part of our investigations into what happened to Adams's home, ABC11 told you last week how it got the attention of at least one state lawmaker who is looking to make changes on just how easy it is for someone to get a deed to your home.

ABC11 Troubleshooter also showed you how a Wake County woman's land was listed for sale without her knowing it. Tarsha Blalock said, "I get online and my land is everywhere. Zillow, redfin, Coldwell bankers. I'm like, why is my land for sale? Blalock couldn't believe that the three-acre lot that she owned next to her Zebulon home was listed for sale for more than $44,000.

She immediately contacted the listing agent. "He was like, well, we have a contract that you signed on March 23rd to sell your property. I'm like, no, you don't. No, no, you don't," Blalock said. She was able to stop all supposed contracts once she provided proof she's the rightful owner, but authorities warn not all property owners are so lucky, some are now fighting to get their property back.

FBI Agent Dennehy says, "It all comes down to due diligence on behalf of the buyer, real estate agent, the title companies, and beyond."

Right now, what you can do, is see if the register of deeds in your county you live in offers fraud alerts, this is where you can sign up online and get notified if anything is recorded that involves your name. In Wake County, you can sign up for the alert here.

