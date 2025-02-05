Suspect shot in chest by stranger he allegedly doused with gas, hit car: Cary Police

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police arrested 35-year-old David Trombley on Monday night after what appeared to be an unprovoked attack last Thursday at a gas station in Cary.

According to authorities, Trombley approached a man on January 30th, just before 6:00 a.m. at the Exxon Refuel station at 1205 Maynard Road, near Chapel Hill Road. Trombley then poured gasoline over this man and hit him with his car. The man then shot Trombley in the chest in what police believe was an act of self-defense.

The man who shot Trombley did not need medical attention after the incident, and though he left the scene after the shooting, he later turned himself into the Cary Police Department. He is not facing any charges. Police do not believe the two knew each other prior to the attack, and have no information at this time that would indicate this attack was provoked.

Trombley was hospitalized for several days with his gunshot wound and was arrested after being released from the hospital. He's facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

During his first court appearances on these charges Tuesday afternoon, Trombley told a judge in the courtroom that this incident was a "misunderstanding" and that he's fighting these charges.

The judge granted Trombley a $75,000 bond. His attorney who is representing him on other pending charges appeared on Tuesday to act as preliminary counsel. He has a handful of prior convictions and pending charges, some include DWI, drug charges, and fleeing from officers. He declined a court-appointed attorney Tuesday, but it's unclear who will represent him on this latest round of charges.

