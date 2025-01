Man shot and wounded at Cary gas station, suspect in custody

The shooting took place at a gas station on Maynard Road and Chapel Hill Road.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and wounded at a Cary gas station Thursday morning.

A suspect is in custody and is being questioned by police.

The man who was shot has non-life threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released by investigators.