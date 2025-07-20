Video shows plane's engine burst into flames shortly after takeoff from LAX

LOS ANGELES -- New video captures the frightening moment a Delta plane's engine burst into flames shortly after takeoff on Friday at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The Boeing 767, carrying 9 crew members and 226 passengers, was on its way to Atlanta. Pilots had to turn around due to a problem with the left engine, according to Delta.

Delta flight 446 landed safely, and the plane taxied to the gate on its own with no sign of a fire at that point. Passengers were able to deplane normally.

Firefighters examined the aircraft as a safety precaution.

An investigation is now underway to determine what went wrong.

Delta said customers were reaccommodated on a new aircraft to their final destinations.