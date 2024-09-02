Demand for child therapy rises along with 'shortage of child psychiatrists'

The demand for child therapy for kids aged 10 and younger is growing at a rate of five times greater than children aged 11-17.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A national mental health provider found in a survey the demand for child therapy is up nine percent.

Professionals attribute the rise to the nationwide mental health crisis, which professionals say often peaks during the back-to-school season.

The increase comes as there's another issue in the field impacting access to care.

"There is a shortage of child psychiatrists and therapists in the state of North Carolina," said Thriveworks Counselor Carole Cox.

Thriveworks finds the demand for child therapy for kids aged 10 and younger is growing at a rate of five times greater than children aged 11-17.

Cox also said substance abuse and experimentation is up for under 10.

"(It's) sad to say," said Cox. "Younger people are trying to manage their symptoms -- their anxiety, depression symptoms -- with vaping, marijuana, even alcohol. We're seeing this in younger ages, unfortunately."

Parent Leslie Rink is taking steps now to care for her daughter's emotional well-being.

"I have a history of anxiety. I see some anxiety tendencies even sometimes in her and so it's what can we do to kind of ward that kind of thing," she said.

Rink is concerned at 3-years-old, her child is already showing signs of anxiety and the pair are working through it.

"Saying 'this is normal to have this emotion,' letting her kind of have it and teaching her some tools and techniques to be able to manage and process them so that later in life it doesn't kind of balloon in different ways," said Rink.