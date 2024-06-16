Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns honorary Key to the City at request of NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The Harlem native was awarded the key last September and returned it on June 10.

NEW YORK -- Sean 'Diddy' Combs returned his honorary Key to the City at the request of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The mayor's request was sent following the release of a video which depicts Combs attacking singer Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.

In the request for the key's return, Mayor Adams wrote, 'I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence.'