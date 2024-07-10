Disney star Dara Reneé talks about early acting role on 'Grey's Anatomy.'

This cast member of 'High School Musical' is now starring in 'Descendants: The Rise of Red'

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" star Dara Reneé talks about her acting gig on "Grey's Anatomy" and being directed by Debbie Allen.

LOS ANGELES -- We all know Dara Reneé as a star on Disney from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," but did you know before that fame, she had a small role on "Grey's Anatomy," directed by Debbie Allen?

"Being on 'Grey's Anatomy' was such an honor. First of all, they've been going through so many seasons. They've been on for so long. The cast is so beautiful in so many ways, and I've learned so much on that set," she said.

"My director was Debbie Allen and I was like, 'Oh My God' like I was literally so starstruck that I forgot my lines and she was like, 'Come on baby! You've got to get it.'' I was like 'Okay!'"

Dara Renee is currently starring as Uliana in "Descendants: The Rise of The Red," premiering July 12 only on Disney+.

