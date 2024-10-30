Disney+ unveils 'Look Ahead' teaser for upcoming Marvel titles

From Marvel Studios, to Marvel Television and Marvel Animation, this is what's coming soon to Disney+

Disney+ unveils "Look Ahead" teaser, featuring upcoming 2024-2025 releases from Marvel Studios, Marvel Television and Marvel Animation on the platform.

LOS ANGELES -- In celebration of the two-episode "Agatha All Along" finale, Disney+ has unveiled a "Look Ahead" teaser, featuring a preview of Marvel Studios' upcoming 2024-2025 titles launching on the platform.

The teaser features first looks at the following projects:

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are meeting fans worldwide as they bring their beloved superhero characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine," the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, comes to the small screen on November 12.

Marvel Animation's "What If...?" returns for its highly anticipated third season with daily episodes beginning on December 22.

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" joins Marvel Animation's lineup on January 29, 2025.

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson talk about the new seasons of "Daredevil: Born Again" at D23.

Marvel Television's "Daredevil: Born Again" original, live action series launches on March 4, 2025.

Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos express their gratitude for the positive reception of "Ironheart" at D23.

"Ironheart," an original, live action series from Marvel Television, debuts on June 24, 2025.

From Marvel Animation, "Eyes of Wakanda" launches on August 6, 2025.

Also from Marvel Animation, "Marvel Zombies" comes in time for Halloween in October 2025.

Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" original, live-action series is poised to release in December 2025.

