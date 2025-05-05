DOE stops $1B in federal school mental health grants, including $14.1M to WCPSS

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Department of Education has issued "notices of non-continuation" of $1 billion worth of federal school mental health grants, a decision that affects Wake County public schools.

"It's just devastating to see it," said Marie Dexter, President of the Wake County PTA Council.

"It's taken us maybe 40 steps back," added Eddie Smith, a parent of two students.

In October, the district announced it was awarded a five-year, $14.1 million grant to support school-based mental health services. As part of a statement posted to its website:

"To date, the work under this grant has focused on internal planning and preparation -- laying the foundation for a strong and sustainable school-based mental health program. Staffing and resources were in the process of hiring and procurement, with roles identified and service rollout scheduled to begin this month."

"It's very sad to see how people are pulling the rug from under people's feet in the process of implementing these very important programs that are going to benefit many families," said Fernando Martinez, who serves as a Healing Justice Specialist with Education Justice Alliance.

The Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) had planned to use the money to hire 20 therapists, three instructional assistants, two school social workers, one clinical supervisor, and one program manager.

"Having that ear, having that outlet to go to sometimes gives you things that you couldn't get at home," said Smith.

Data from the CDC from 2021-22 found that 10% of kids aged 3 to 17 had diagnosed anxiety, 7% had diagnosed behavior disorders, and 4% had diagnosed depression.

"My children both have benefited from programs like this. They suffer from anxiety every day, and I know that they come from a home where we can provide that external resource. I can't imagine families who have children who are dealing with things and they don't have this resource," said Dexter.

Currently, 106 WCPSS schools provide access to mental health services through in-person counseling and teletherapy, with the district setting a goal to reach all schools by the end of next school year. As part of a statement posted to its website, a district spokesperson wrote:

"Parents, educators, mental health professionals, and policymakers all recognize that supporting the mental health needs of our students has never been more important. This initiative would have expanded access to mental health services to help more students thrive in the classroom and set them on a path to productive citizenship."

"I was a troubled teen as well growing up, and it was if it wasn't for the support of the teachers, the guidance counselors and the support that I had in school, I would not be as successful as I am today," said Shameka Johnson, who works in the mental health field.

Smith, who grew up in southeast Raleigh and encountered gun violence as a youth, is grateful for the existence of such resources.

"I didn't get to have that when I needed to cope when I was younger. However, as I got older, I understood it. My kids, now I (can get) them someone to talk to," said Smith, who credited Johnson, his fiancée, for learning more.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said the decision not to continue awards was a result of awards that were "not advancing Administration priorities." They listed examples of grant applications which cited a diversity goal for an applicant school, training of counselor educators "the next generation of counselors to recognize and challenge systemic injustices, antiracism, and the pervasiveness of White supremacy to ethically support diverse communities," "Social Justice learning objectives," and "The Racial Trauma Module." ABC11 has asked whether any of those examples applied to Wake County Public Schools, and whether the district could reapply. At this time, a spokesperson has not responded to those follow-up questions.

In a statement, Madi Biedermann, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Communications, wrote:

"The Department decided not to continue funding these grants beyond the initial award terms. These grants are intended to improve American students' mental health by funding additional mental health professionals in schools and on campuses. Instead, under the deeply flawed priorities of the Biden Administration, grant recipients used the funding to implement race-based actions like recruiting quotas in ways that have nothing to do with mental health and could hurt the very students the grants are supposed to help. We owe it to American families to ensure that taxpayer dollars are supporting evidence-based practices that are truly focused on improving students' mental health."

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Instruction said it doesn't have oversight over grants not administered through them, and has not been involved in any resubmission efforts or alternative funding. The spokesperson adds they were not aware of any other school-based mental health grants that have been canceled, affecting North Carolina schools.

In response to the grant no longer being continued, WCPSS said it is "actively reviewing our options provided under federal regulations."

"We always want growth in our students. And not having this funding available means that they will not have the resources they need to do emotional regulation, which means that they will not be able to succeed academically," said Dexter.

