Office of Violence Prevention releases strategy to enhance public safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Office of Violence Prevention released a multi-part strategy aimed at enhancing public safety.

"It's very important to get this information out and let people know that these resources exist and that these offices exist. Because I think a lot of times people, just see things from their point of view and can be frustrated with the violence they're seen in their communities, not knowing that there are entities working to really try to help make an impact in improving that," said Siarra Scott, Acting Director for the Office of Violence Prevention.

Established in 2023, the Office of Violence Prevention's Community Violence Advisory Board involves members of law enforcement, health officials, and community advocates.

"I do think that people are really waking up to that this is an issue that impacts all of us," said Becky Ceartas, a member of the Board who serves as Executive Director of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence.

The three-part strategy includes:



Enhance collaboration and coordination, including between law enforcement and public health officials, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. Strengthen the Community Violence Prevention Workforce, such as providing training and technical assistance to measure the effect of the work. Prepare and empower local communities, spanning increasing public awareness to advocating for funding opportunities to address these issues

"We're going to be really working to focus on building a more cohesive ecosystem across our state, where folks are working together across sectors and across different corners of our state," said Scott.

Ceartas said, "At the local level, we're seeing both community-based and hospital-based violence intervention programs that take a public health approach to preventing gun violence by directly mediating conflicts."

According to data collected by the Major Cities Chiefs Association, homicides in both Raleigh and Charlotte increased during the first six months of this year compared to the same time in 2023.

"Safe storage is incredibly important because we're seeing kids bringing guns to school, an alarming rate. We know that school shooters many times are getting their gun from their own home or that of a relative or friend. Then there's accidental shootings and suicides," said Ceartas.

Eddie Smith grew up in south Raleigh and encountered gun violence in his community as a youth.

"It was normal. Now that I understand and how it impacts me, not just my household, the people around me," said Smith.

He credited the work of community organizations in providing support, which is why Smith gives back while working with Katch The Kite.

"As the young kids say, they walk around with tools. You have to take a tool out of the hand and put a tool in their hand, (whether) there's a computer or a book, a laptop for a STEM program. If you keep them sitting, doing northing, having idle time with their mind, then they pick up (bad) tools. Get them programs, pilot programs that will help tremendously to keep young men, young women off the streets," said Smith.

Nationally, gun violence trends are falling. According to the Gun Violence Archive, mass shootings are on track for their lowest figure since 2019, as are the number of child and teen victims injured or killed by gunfire.