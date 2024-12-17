Donations urgently needed for unsponsored "Share Your Holiday" families

DURHAM (WTVD) -- For nearly 50 years, the Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center (TNVLC), in partnership with Durham Social Services, has been brightening the holidays for those in need through the annual "Share Your Holiday" campaign. This heartwarming initiative focuses on supporting low-income families, individuals with disabilities, and elderly members of our community during the holiday season.

Help local families this holiday season

Each year, these organizations work tirelessly to match families with generous individuals, organizations, and groups willing to donate new gifts to make the holidays special.

Unfortunately, with the unexpected withdrawal of a contributor, at least 50 families that were initially adopted are in jeopardy of not receiving the help they need.

With Christmas just around the corner, TNVLC is reaching out to the community for urgent support. Financial donations are critical to ensuring the nonprofit can provide gift cards to these unsponsored families.

The deadline to give is Friday, December 20, and your contribution will make a meaningful difference to those who need it most.

To make a donation or learn more about how you can get involved, visit thevolunteercenter.org/holiday