Families gathered this weekend to celebrate one year of Downtown Cary Park being open

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday, families flocked to downtown Cary to celebrate one year of the downtown park being open.

"We've come here so often, we couldn't believe that it had only been a year," Karlee told ABC11. "We were actually here for the opening of the park. We had planned to come for like an hour or two, and we spent the whole day and we knew that we were going to be back a lot."

Families like Alejandro's come here often too. He's seen firsthand how the park has transformed downtown Cary.

"Being able to see the area before the park and after, we've just seen, obviously, a lot of more movement and downtown area which is great. It brings a lot more business, and we love to try different coffee shops and just explore the area, and this is like, a great place to start," Alejandro said.

WATCH | Downtown Cary Park celebrates 1 year: 'The growth here has been amazing'

Downtown Cary Park will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

His family is hosting friends from Pennsylvania, and bringing them to the park was a priority.

"I don't think we're the first people they brought here, but they love coming down here, especially on a nice day like this," Alejandro's friend Phillip told ABC11. "It's really cool how it just kind of fits into the landscape, too, and it just doesn't feel like out of place either."

The park is a place Sarah takes her family a few times a week and says it has something for everyone.

"You're right by the library, and they have story times. Then you can come out here and do the playground. There's the farmer's market. Just huge variety," Sarah told ABC11.

According to the Town of Cary, the park is a culmination of 20 years of vision and planning. One year in, it's clear the park is a main attraction in the ever-growing town.