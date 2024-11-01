Dozens descended on Franklin Street for annual spooktacular fun

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lots of ghouls and goblins were seen walking the streets of Chapel Hill Thursday night for one of the biggest Halloween parties in the Triangle.

But no one needed a coat walking down Franklin Street.

"This is my first time out on Franklin Street in a long time for Halloween," said Mashonda Lucas of Siler City, who was out on Franklin Street with her 6-year-old, Christian. "It used to be different."

Nothing was different about the variety of outfits, but this was the second year in a row Franklin Street was not shut down.

The town said the sidewalks did just fine last year and on Thursday to accommodate every one.

"If you want it to be fun again you got to bring it," said Ava Sharon, a UNC sophomore.

She dressed as a fisherman. One roommate was a fish and the other was Jimmy Buffett.

"It should be better," Ava said.

In between the costumes, we did see a few real police officers patrolling the streets to ensure the night went off safely.

"We try and bring the vibe here that's what we've been trying to do," said a high schooler dressed as a dinosaur.