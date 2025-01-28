Durham Public Schools holds meeting on budget shortfall, plans forward

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major meeting will be held at Durham Public Schools headquarters on the district's budget shortfall.

The board plans to discuss recruitment efforts to hire bus drivers after a shortage led to reduced service for students at 21 elementary schools.

The district implemented family responsibility zones at those schools, forcing students to walk or find a ride.

The district is also dealing with a nearly $35 million budget shortfall which has been reduced to $7 million.

On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis said the shortfall came as the result of unaccounted-for positions, under-budgeted charter school payments, incorrect estimation of master's pay, and the rising cost of utilities.

School board members told ABC11 they are hopeful the district can overcome this financial challenge.

"This is just an update or snapshot, if you will, of where we are right now, given our budget status. Also being mindful of where this district has been this past year. And I will say this, that we are confident that we have a plan to address these challenges," said Dr. Lewis.

The board meeting is later today at 6:30 p.m. where Dr. Lewis will address the district's financial status and provide an overview of the upcoming budget process.

