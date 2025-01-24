Durham Public Schools Superintendent addresses district's budget shortfall

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis and the new Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Teetor spoke to the press on Friday to give an overview of the budget shortfalls.

Both leaders are new to the district, with Teetor becoming the CFO 40 days ago and Lewis 100 days ago. Their goal is to get the district on the right path.

Currently, the district needs $6.9 million more to balance the budget, which could have been almost $35 million if not for some drastic cuts.

The number comes from a variety of areas such as 315 positions not accounted for, payments to charter schools- when a child leaves the district for a charter school, the child nutrition program cost, and even rising utilities.

District leaders said they hope to not impact a child's experience in the classroom.

"Our goal is to...you often hear, 'trimming the fat without cutting the vein'. Students would be a vein for me, so we don't want to do that," Lewis said. "We are trying to do all we can to protect our programs, protect our students, and anything that is yielding positive results in terms of academic achievement and social and emotional growth for our scholars."

Lewis said on Tuesday the district plans to share more details about the budget.

