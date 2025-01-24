Durham parents concerned about family 'responsibility zones', budget deficit

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Valley Elementary is one of 21 elementary schools where families living within a mile and a half of the school will not receive bus service from the district.

At Hope Valley, almost 180 kids are affected, many coming from non-English speaking homes.

Ana Amador who is a native Spanish speaker told ABC, "There is no help." And that she is "thankful the principal arranged for their children to have an extra week and a half with the buses."

Ultimately their children will have to cross over University Drive Even as Chapel Hill Road turns into Dixon where ABC11 saw cars driving 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Edith Meza said she is worried about the construction and the fast cars that don't respect the neighborhood. She went on to express her concern about the young ages of the children walking to school with those challenges.

With no crossing guards in place and inconsistent sidewalk, Hope Valley Parent Jocelyn Dawson said the district made a rushed decision.

"The two largest issues for our families are the traffic safety issue and child care. There were no arrangements made to expand slots and before and after care so these families are scrambling," said Dawson.

Dawson said while there is no top-down approach to organizing 'walking groups', or 'carpool groups', parents held a coat and rain gear drive to help families in need.

Marlia Mema said like most parents she works full time, and the best solution is buses for the younger children, and said families need help.

The district is also facing a $7 million shortfall, which could've been almost $35 million if not for drastic measures. The superintendent will address the budget on Friday at 3 p.m. and is expected to discuss: