NC civil rights activist, social justice fighter Dr. Lavonia Allison dies: 'Left peacefully'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham and North Carolina are remembering an icon and advocate who died Tuesday.

Dr. Lavonia Allison who was a longtime civil rights activist passed away at age 94 in Durham. Her son, Vincent Allison, made the announcement on Facebook.

He wrote in part: "Dr. Allison was an incredibly strong woman who dedicated the majority of her life in the fight for social justice for her people."

Allison said his mother "left the world peacefully, surrounded by love."

Dr. Allison led the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People for 14 years. She retired from the committee in 2011 and remained active in local politics, according to our newsgathering partner the News and Observer.

She was also a member of the ABC11 Minority Advisory Committee.

Governor Josh Stein remembered her on social media Wednesday and offered his condolences to her family.

Gov. Stein wrote on X: "With the passing of Dr. E. Lavonia Allison last night, we lost an icon. She was a fierce and strong leader - a powerful and inspiring advocate for the people of Durham. I feel privileged to have known her for the past 25 years. I offer my condolences to her family and friends. May her memory be a blessing."

Dr. Allison was a Durham native who grew up in the predominantly African American Hayti community.