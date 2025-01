Family and friends gather to remember Dr. Lavonia Allison

A public viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Burthey Funeral Service.

A public viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Burthey Funeral Service.

A public viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Burthey Funeral Service.

A public viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Burthey Funeral Service.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and friends will gather to remember civil rights activist, Dr. Lavonia Allison.

A public viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Burthey Funeral Service in Durham, followed by a wake service at 6 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. after family visitation at 12 p.m.

Dr. Allison led the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People for 14 years.

She was also a member of our ABC11 Minority Advisory Committee.