Driver ignores barricade, drives off I-40 into hole in Haywood County, authorities say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities rescued a driver who ignored a blockade and drove off I-40 into a large hole.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday near the 3.5 milemarker.

Multiple crews set up a rope system to help the victim out of the hole near Pigeon River, the Junaluska Fire Department said in a Facebook post. The vehicle was about 100 feet from the roadway.

The driver was taken to a hospital. JFD said they will not release their condition or injuries.

Authorities say the driver is lucky to be alive, and reminding everyone that the barricades are there for your safety.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

