Driver on run after high-speed chase ends in crash in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is on the run after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase through two North Carolina counties.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull over a white Honda passenger car on I-40 in Johnston County.

The chase stretched into Harnett County. It ended when the driver crashed in a tree outside a home on South Ellis Avenue in Dunn. The suspect then jumped out and ran away.

Eyewitness News was told the driver left their phone and wallet at the scene. It was discovered the driver is from Raleigh.

No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.

