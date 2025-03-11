Drugmaker Merck opens state-of-art $1B facility to manufacture HPV Gardasil, other vaccines

The plant will manufacture the HPV vaccines Gardasil and Gardasil 9, while the site as a whole continues to produce vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox, among other illnesses.

The plant will manufacture the HPV vaccines Gardasil and Gardasil 9, while the site as a whole continues to produce vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox, among other illnesses.

The plant will manufacture the HPV vaccines Gardasil and Gardasil 9, while the site as a whole continues to produce vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox, among other illnesses.

The plant will manufacture the HPV vaccines Gardasil and Gardasil 9, while the site as a whole continues to produce vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox, among other illnesses.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drugmaker Merck announced Tuesday the opening of a new $1 billion vaccine manufacturing facility in North Durham.

The plant will manufacture the HPV vaccines Gardasil and Gardasil 9, while the site as a whole continues to produce vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox, among other illnesses.

Merck has been in North Durham for at least a decade.

"Expanding our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Durham marks a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen our production and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.," said Sanat Chattopadhyay, executive vice president and president of Merck Manufacturing Division. "The cutting-edge technologies employed here empower our workforce and underscore our leadership in innovation to support patients everywhere."

Merck said the new plant is a crucial component of the over $12 billion the company has invested nationwide, focusing on expanding domestic manufacturing, research and development capabilities and creating new jobs.

Mayor Leonardo Williams talked with ABC11 Eyewitness News about the company's role in the region's growth.

"You can go almost anywhere in the nation and everybody has their 'thing'," he said. "Our thing is the advancement and future of life sciences and biosciences, so it makes sense for them to expand their footprint in Durham, but what we have to do at the local level is ensure that our partnership and collaboration with corporate entities are front and center."

SEE ALSO | Durham to be home base for new 'Smart USA' CHIPS manufacturing, a first-of-its-kind