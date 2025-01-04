Duke Health limits patient visitors due to rise of respiratory illnesses

Respiratory illness activity is currently considered high in the United States, according to the CDC. In one state, it is at a very high level.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Because of the rise of respiratory illnesses in the Triangle, all Duke University Health System hospitals and surgery centers are limiting patient visitations.

These new restrictions will go into effect Monday.

During the day, patients will be limited to two people visiting 12 years old and up. Overnight visitors must be at least 18 years old "unless they are the parent or caregiver of a pediatric patient," according to hospital officials. Those with a fever, cough and other flu-like symptoms should stay home.

These restrictions are part of Duke's multi-step approach to prevent the spread of Flu, RSV and COVID-19.

Duke Health also urges visitors to wear masks and wash their hands frequently. Masks and hand hygiene stations are throughout the buildings.

"Restrictions are temporary and will be reviewed as cases of respiratory illnesses decline in the Triangle," DUHS said Friday.