Man seriously injured after exchange of gunshots in parking lot of Durham business

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after an exchange of gunfire left one man seriously injured Monday evening.

It happened about 6:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of NC Highway 55. Two people were shooting at each other in the Big Lots parking lot.

Officers found one man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with what were described by DPD as life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under active investigation. An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene reported that more than 20 evidence markers were visible.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

