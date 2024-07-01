Man sought in connection with May armed robbery at Durham gas station

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police investigators are looking for a man in connection with a shooting and robbery that happened at a convenience store in May.

The armed robbery took place May 29 at the BP station at 2685 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. The store clerk was shot during the incident.

Treyvon Demario Hasty has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and kidnapping.

Treyvon Hasty Durham Police Department

Hasty was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of kidnapping stemming from an armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 2010 Revere Road on April 16.

Hasty is not in custody and DPD is asking the public for help finding him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29282 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

Juveniles charged in another armed robbery

Also Monday, DPD said juvenile petitions were taken out against a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old in connection with an armed robbery and aggravated assault in the 2500 block of S. Roxboro Street on May 30. One person was shot multiple times during the robbery.

Both juveniles are in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Investigator A. Osborne at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29241 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.