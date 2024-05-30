Man shot during robbery at Durham gas station

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a robbery ended in a shooting at a Durham gas station.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to an alarm call in the 2600 block of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.