Durham Fire Department searching for suspect last seen in quarry pond after running from police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Fire Department is searching for a stolen car suspect that ran from police and was last seen going into a body of water.

Durham police tried to stop the vehicle that was reported stolen on Rowena Avenue.

That is when police say the suspect ran and went into the body of water at a quarry.

Durham police, the sheriff's office, and fire department are all on the scene trying to locate the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

