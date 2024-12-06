Durham Foodraiser feeds Durham Public Schools students for 10th year

The Bull City Foodraiser is marking its 10th year by feeding 5,000 students at 16 Durham Public Schools locations.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Distribution for the Bull City Foodraiser is an all hands on deck effort.

Students from Carrington Middle School formed an assembly line from a U-Haul truck to classroom A2. They passed down hundreds of bags filled with goods for students who rely on the school to provide them with their first two meals of the day.

"We have populations of children and families who do need this type of support," said Debra Cheek. "This is a Title I school, so that means there's a certain percentage of our students that have free and reduced lunch even though our whole system is free this year."

For the last 10 years, Lakewood Elementary School media coordinator Turquoise Lejeune Parker has been serving the community and organizing the foodraiser. She has made it her mission to make sure students attending Durham Public Schools have food for the holidays.

"Inside you can see a box of Cheerios, bread, mashed potatoes, baked beans and more," said Parker. "If a family is displaced temporarily in a hotel or don't have access to a kitchen, all these things can be used regardless of their living situation, which is intentional."

She spent all year collecting donations to feed nearly 5,000 students at 16 schools. Parker is already collecting donations to send kids home with food for spring break.

"That's helpful. Goes a long way. Stretches so long especially during the holidays when families are trying to make it happen with gifts and something on the table," she said.