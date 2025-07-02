Durham man arrested in connection with multi-area crime spree

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man faces multiple felony charges connected to a vehicle break-in and theft in Chatham County, as well as a string of other crimes across several jurisdictions, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Dekenneth Mileek Covington, 26, of the 1100 block of S. Hoover Street in Durham, was being held in Chatham County on those charges.

Chatham County deputies responded on May 30 to a report of a car break-in at a commercial area in the 50000 block of Governors Drive in Chapel Hill. A person there told them that personal items, including financial cards, had been stolen from the vehicle.

Shortly after, the stolen credit and debit cards were used at Walmart at 12500 US 15/501, Chapel Hill in north Chatham County. The store's surveillance footage helped investigators identify the suspect.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham, Raleigh and in your neighborhood

Investigators then linked Covington to other car break-ins in other jurisdictions.

Arresting Covington didn't come easily, the sheriff's office said. Garner Police tried to do so, but Covington fled and rammed patrol vehicles during a pursuit. On June 22, state troopers tried to detain him, but he again took off. During the chase, Covington reportedly climbed through the sunroof of his car and fired a weapon at pursuing troopers.

Covington was finally apprehended and taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Center, where he was served with numerous outstanding warrants.

"This effort is a strong example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together," said Sheriff Mike Roberson. "From the initial investigation in Chatham County to the coordinated work that led to the suspect's arrest, it took teamwork, communication, and persistence across jurisdictions to bring this individual into custody."

Covington is charged in Chatham County with felony breaking/entering a motor vehicle with theft; three counts of felony financial card theft; felony financial card fraud; felony identity theft; felony obtaining property by false pretense; and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

He is being held on a $50,000 secured bond for the Chatham County charges. His total secured bond for all charges and jurisdictions amounts to $1.415 million. Covington is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App