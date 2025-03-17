Durham Police seek help finding woman charged in February murder

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Monday that investigators are seeking the public's help finding a murder suspect.

DPD is looking for Tiffany Springfield, 39. She is wanted in connection with the Feb. 7 death of 39-year-old John Walker Jr.

The deadly incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. Roxboro Street. Officers arrived there and found Walker in the parking lot of a business. He was unresponsive and later died at a hospital.

Tiffany Springfield Durham Police Department

After conducting a death investigation, authorities found that Walker's injuries were sustained during a carjacking.

Springfield was charged with murder on Feb. 21 but has not been found. DPD has not elaborated on the manner of Walker's death.

She is approximately 5'4" tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to please call Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29538 or submit a CrimeStoppers tip online or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

