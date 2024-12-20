Durham Public Schools parents weigh in on plan to stop bussing 750 students: 'Potential problem'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools families are reacting to a major move that the board approved, which would stop bussing about 750 students to 21 elementary schools.

Some parents call it life-changing.

"To be able to get the kids to school and to work, it's a potential problem," said Lakewood Elementary parent Ali Cuffy.

The new plan goes into effect on Jan. 21, 2025, and will go until further notice. It does not affect Cuffy because he takes his son to school, but he feels for those who can't.

"I like to do drop-offs and pick-ups and interact with teachers that teach my kids. It's important to me," he said.

One frustrated mom at Thursday night's board meeting was among those who signed up to speak, and said it's been a challenge getting her children to school.

"Dr. Lewis, I have to be honest with you. I do not care about your strategic plan," she said. "What I care about as a parent of two DPS students is, how will they be able to get to school?"

For some parents, it's already been a challenging school year trying to figure out how they're going to get their kids to school at least once a week. Under this new plan, many will have to take their kids every day.

Councilwoman Bettina Umstead was the only school board member to vote against the plan. She asked her colleagues to be specific about what resources the district will offer families struggling to get their kids to class because she said the need will look different at every school.

"I feel like we're talking around it a little bit. It's a little bit but like if a family contacts us about an Uber gift card. Are we doing that kind of resource?" she said.

The board is also planning to develop a plan for using express stops at three schools, but ultimately, parents want the school district to figure it out.

"It's way more difficult than my brain can tell me how this thing can be eased," said Cuffy.