As reassignment plan rolls out, DPS expects growing pains for families: 'Every student will benefit'

According to school leaders, the lines have been redrawn based on both race and socioeconomic status in an effort to better represent the community it serves.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mason Scott is still adjusting to the idea that he won't be attending the same school as his best friend Henry under Growing Together, Durham Public Schools Reassignment Plan.

"I'm not happy I guess," said Scott.

The 8-year-old is used to seeing Henry every day in class and that is about to change as he enters third grade.

"He will still get to see him sometimes," said Mason's mother, Jokyra Scott.

This family is among the many impacted by the Growing Together plan. DPS said about 1,000 students will be reassigned as a result. Some of those changes will happen in two weeks on July 22, when year-round schools begin.

"So if your child is assigned to a year-round school, you need to know school starts July 22," said Melody Marshall, director of student assignment with DPS.

She said despite the district's calls and letters in the mail, she expects some parents to not know where their child will be learning this year. Fliers have been placed throughout the county both in English and Spanish in an effort to reach parents. If they have questions, they can call the school or use the online school locator.

"I only went to school with 99 percent Black children for elementary and middle school," said Marshall. "I had no experience with White children until this happened."

Her story is unique because she's also a product of DPS who attended school 30 years ago when the reassignment lines were redrawn. Under the Growing Together plan, schools will become even more diverse and tackle overcrowded, overenrolled and segregated schools.

"Every single student benefits both academically, social emotionally and in terms of job and life skills when they learn in an environment where there are students from many different ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds," said Dr. Rita Rathbone with DPS.

According to school leaders, the lines have been redrawn based on both race and socioeconomic status in an effort to better represent the community it serves. They believe this is about equity and access that helps introduce students to STEM, arts and global languages.

It will also help students like Henry meet new friends.

"There's been a lot of discussion to prepare him to make new friends," said Scott.