Durham residents prepare for votes on parks and recreation, street and sidewalk bonds

"One of the things I value most about Durham is it's a city that recognizes that equity is important," Messina said.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After spending more than two decades working with Go Triangle, John Tallmadge knows a lot about both the limitations and opportunities to improve transportation in Durham.

"We started in a real deficit, that is decades in the making, of building streets just for the drivers in their cars and the catching up is getting started. But there's a long way to go to make sure that the streets are safe for everybody who's using them," said Tallmadge.

He now serves as Executive Director of Bike Durham and supports a $115 million bond which would go towards adding and repairing sidewalks, addressing unpaved streets, as well as undertaking repaving and resurfacing.

"Almost every one of these sidewalk projects is connected to a bus stop. There's a bus stop right on the other side of the railroad tracks (on LaSalle Street). And people are trudging through the grass and over the railroad tracks. But there are other people who can't maneuver that way, and it really shrinks their access to the community," said Tallmadge.

He highlighted the placement of many of these projects.

"It's going to do even more for those neighborhoods that have been underserved in the past," Tallmadge explained, adding it would also provide better surfaces for individuals who utilize wheelchairs or strollers.

The second measure for voters to consider is an $85 million bond split across two parks and recreation projects. The first project, which would cost $42 million, would improve and connect East End and Long Meadow Park.

"The park bond is also going to address areas that have been underserved historically. Bringing together East End and Long Meadow Park, which were two parks right next to each other, but segregated by race and also separated by just a little strip of land. They're looking to unify those. And I think that's an excellent way to make repairs from the past mistakes of the city," explained Julie Messina, who serves as Treasurer for Durham Parks Foundation.

The plans call for a new pool, play area, athletic fields, and courts amongst other upgrades.

"One of the things I value most about Durham is it's a city that recognizes that equity is important," Messina said.

The other portion, which costs $43 million, is for a new aquatic center at Merrick-Moore Park, featuring zero-depth entry, a lazy river, and pools.

"I love the Quarry at the Eno, but it's not a safe place for kids, especially for people that are learning how to swim. And so having a pool on people's doorsteps where they can go and get more comfortable with water, I think that's a fantastic opportunity," said Messina.

If both park projects are approved, construction is tentatively slated to begin in 2026, with a proposed opening in 2028.

According to the city, the streets and sidewalks bond would lead to a potential tax rate increase of 1.99 cents per $100 of assessed property value, while the parks and recreation bond would lead to a potential tax rate increase of 1.47 cents per $100 of assessed property value. The combined increase of 3.46 cents per $100 of assessed property value would equal about an additional $104 on an annual tax bill for a property with a tax value of $300,000. The rate would go into effect in 2026, and slowly decrease over the next 20 years.

"Property taxes are high enough. We can't afford rent, more and more families are becoming homeless," said Sheryl Smith, who opposes the bonds.

Smith acknowledges the need for more sidewalks and safer streets but believes there are more pressing needs, including better pay for educators.

"Mainly for the ones with kids with disabilities, with IEPs. They really need to focus on those children, because those kids are really being left behind," said Smith.

She also feels there's an opportunity to use the funds to support local businesses.

Early voting begins Thursday, October 17.

