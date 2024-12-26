Durham police searching for man in mass violence threat against educational property

Police are searching for Kellen L. Cuttance in connection with the incident they said happened on Dec. 16.

Police are searching for Kellen L. Cuttance in connection with the incident they said happened on Dec. 16.

Police are searching for Kellen L. Cuttance in connection with the incident they said happened on Dec. 16.

Police are searching for Kellen L. Cuttance in connection with the incident they said happened on Dec. 16.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing charges after Durham police said he threatened mass violence on an educational property.

Police are searching for Kellen L. Cuttance in connection with the incident they said happened on Dec. 16.

Cuttance is charged with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Anyone with information about Cuttance's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Bongarten at 919-560-4440 Ext 29349. You can also call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrest in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

ALSO SEE: Garner police search for man wanted for kidnapping out of New York