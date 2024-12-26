Garner police search for man wanted for kidnapping out of New York

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner Police Department are searching for a man wanted in New York for kidnapping after he led them on a chase Wednesday evening.

It all started around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 401 near Old State Road.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a car with expired tags. According to authorities, they soon discovered the driver Daveaun Whittle, 25, had a warrant out of New York for kidnapping from the Rockland County Sheriff's Office. He is described as 6'1 with a heavy set build and was last seen wearing dark pants and a blue jacket.

The vehicle was also not registered to Whittle. Nobody else was inside the car, police said.

The officers called for back-up and put a strike strip, or terminator, underneath his rear tire. They asked him to step out of the car.

Whittle then fled the scene with the terminator blowing out one of his tires. He crashed the vehicle near the Buffaloe Lanes Bowling Alley before getting out and running away on foot. Police searched for hours Wednesday and were unable to locate him.

Police said they are considering him to be dangerous, and it is unknown if he has a weapon with him.

The vehicle was seized.

ABC11 reached out to Rockland County Sheriff's Office in New York, who said this was an on-going investigation. More information will be released at a later time.