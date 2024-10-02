Durham Tech to build units for 'safe and affordable' housing for students

Students who struggle with finding reliable housing also find it harder to focus on classwork.

Students who struggle with finding reliable housing also find it harder to focus on classwork.

Students who struggle with finding reliable housing also find it harder to focus on classwork.

Students who struggle with finding reliable housing also find it harder to focus on classwork.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A solution is on the way for Durham Technical Community College students who are experiencing housing insecurity. According to school leaders, if students don't have safe and affordable housing, they can't focus on their futures.

The community college conducted a 2019 survey and found that the results were staggering.

"What we found was about 50% of our students had experienced housing insecurity at some point in the past year," said Durham Tech President J.B. Buxton.

This critical need continues to affect many on campus including Victoria Felton, a recent graduate. She knows the struggle of housing insecurity. Felton wasn't a student when she was without a place to live but can only imagine what it takes to persevere through homelessness and pursue a degree.

"When my mother and I first moved here, we became homeless," she said. "You're trying to go to school and trying to work. It's very difficult. Makes it difficult to focus on classes and schoolwork."

On Wednesday, Durham Tech announced an affordable housing complex for students and the community set to be built at 902 South Briggs Ave. in Durham. Renderings paint the picture of the 124 affordable housing units to come.

"We expect to commence construction in the second quarter of next year. It will take about 18 months. We are hoping to welcome our first residents by the end of 2026," said Bill Bolstad with Mosaic Development Group.

Congresswoman Valerie Foushee represents the 4th District and helped secure the $620,000 in federal funding for this project.

"Community colleges provide workforces for new industry and for people who live in this community and want to have the opportunity to succeed, but you cannot succeed if you do not have safe and affordable housing," she said.

In the meantime, Felton has hopes of one day calling 902 South Briggs home as she describes her current living situation.

"The shootings have calmed down. We have mold growing. Every time it rains, my floor gets wet," she said. "I'm hoping to get my name in there and get an apartment."