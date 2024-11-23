Durham woman charged with trafficking cocaine after 18 kilos found in home, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office said Friday that it assisted US Homeland Security in an investigation that led to an arrest of a woman suspected of cocaine trafficking.

On Thursday, night the investigation involving the Durham Sheriff's Office Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc) and Homeland Security Task Force (HSI) wrapped up and investigators conducted a traffic stop on Yadira Hernandez-Perez, 42 of Durham.

Durham County Sheriff's Office

During a search of her car, they located approximately $76,000 in cash. The sheriff's office said Hernandez-Perez admitted during questioning to having a large quantity of narcotics in her home.

With her permission, investigators went to her home and found approximately 18 kilos of cocaine.

Yadira Hernandez-Perez Durham County Sheriff's Office

She was arrested and taken before a magistrate on charges of trafficking in cocaine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance.

Hernandez-Perez was given a $250,000 secured bond and was held at the Durham County Detention Center.

ABC11 database is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood