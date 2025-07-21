Durham year-round students return to the classroom, federal funding remains a concern

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools year-round students are returning to the class Monday.

There are nine year-round schools total in Durham, with Hope Valley Elementary being one of them. The calendar operates with nine-week school sessions and a roughly five-week summer break.

The district said the year-round schedule supports social, emotional and academy success while helping with teacher retention.

As students head back into the classroom, there are concerns about federal funding being withheld. District leaders say it impacts teacher training, leadership, development and other professional learning that supports in advance student learning.

Despite that, teacher are vowing to give their all.

"I love the year-round schedule," Courtney McMillon, a fourth grade teacher at Hope Valley, said. "I love short summers. The students come back refreshed without having lost any of their learning over the summer, and we're able to just jump right in and start a great school year together."

